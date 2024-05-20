Forecast Updated on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-75. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with fog / low cloud possible by morning. Lows: 48-57. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-82. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-60. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers / thunderstorms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We start this Monday off with low clouds and fog in places this morning and this will be around through 7am. Once the fog starts to lift across the region, we shall see a lovely day to start the workweek with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 60s and 70s. We should see another round of low cloud and fog across the region settle heading into Tuesday morning thanks to a wind off the Atlantic that will be around to start the day.
Tuesday will bring another day of sunshine with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s for highs after the fog or low cloud that lifts in the morning hours. The temperatures will continue to climb up into the 80s for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds before we deal with some scattered showers / thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front clears Delmarva.
The front will look to stall over the top of the region on Friday and will have little waves of energy running along this front. It will bring the chance of a few showers / storms possible each day over the long holiday weekend, but the weekend itself will not be a total washout. It isn’t even a guarantee that it will rain or storm in your neighborhood, but just know that chance will be there each day over the long weekend.
Heading into the short work and school week will bring another possibility for showers and storms by the middle of next week.