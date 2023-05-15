Forecast Updated on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs: 70-78. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers / storms by the evening hours. Highs: 72-80. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms throughout the night. Lows: 57-62. Winds: SW-W 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early possible, otherwise we clear out to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 67-72. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
The workweek starts with a lot of sunshine as a weak ridge of high pressure has control of the forecast today. It will be a little breezy at times this afternoon and with the wind off the Atlantic, temperatures will be a bit cooler today. Highs across inland parts of Delmarva reach the mid to upper 70s. The closer you get to the beach, the cooler it gets with highs along the coast in the 60s.
Heading into Tuesday, a similar setup to Saturday’s rain chance occurs where a boundary from Canada interacts with a moisture feed setup to our west and will kick some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Delmarva from Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Good news is that the rain we see Tuesday night should be out of here by the time we wake up on Wednesday. On average, most of us pick up on 0.25-0.50 inches of rain, but there could be locally heavier amounts if we see stronger thunderstorms Tuesday night.
A big ridge of high pressure establishes just to our north the rest of the workweek keeping us on the dry side. With the wind north of the area, the wind will be off the Atlantic. This should keep temperatures below average to average through the rest of the week. Expect 70s for highs from Wednesday - Friday, except at the beach where we will get stuck in the 60s most of the time.
An early look at the weekend forecast shows a frontal boundary that brings us the chance of thunderstorms and some rain. Questions about the timing of this front will put uncertainty in this forecast (for now), but at the moment I would look for showers and storms on Saturday night with showers lingering into the first part of Sunday.