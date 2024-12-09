DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 33°F.
An unsettled pattern with big swings in temperatures and gusty winds will dominate the forecast for the next seven days.
As a warm front moves up the east coast, we've seen a few showers Monday over Delmarva. These showers will come to an end Monday night and warm and humid air overspreads the peninsula.
Tuesday will be a mild and mostly quiet day. We'll be partly cloudy in the morning, with some showers developing in the late afternoon and evening as a strong cold front and developing low approach from the west, so a rain jacket or umbrella might be needed on the way home from work.
That front and low pressure area will bring periods of rain to Delmarva on Wednesday, and the day is looking like a washout, so be sure to have the rain gear ready as you head to work and school. The rain is welcome, though. We should expect one to two inches of rain. With the recent dry weather, flooding shouldn't be more than a nuisance concern.
More significantly, as the front departs Wednesday evening, it will turn windy and bitterly cold; it's not out of the question that Wednesday's rain could end as some snow showers, though at this time no significant travel effects are expected.
We'll be mainly sunny to wrap up the work week, but bitterly cold as high pressure builds in. Highs Thursday only reach the low 40s, and on Friday the upper 30s with a gusty wind making it feel like the 20s. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper teens and low 20s.
The coming weekend is shaping up to be quiet and milder, with partly cloudy skies and highs climbing to the mid 50s on Sunday ahead of another frontal system that longer-range guidance is suggesting could bring another dose of welcome rain next Monday. Confidence is not get on the timing, so watch this space for updates as you make your plans for the start of next week.