Forecast Updated on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-80. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 52-62. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-75. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 50-62. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. Highs: 65-80. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-73. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
A quiet weather pattern establishes across Delmarva for the work week ahead that will lead to sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the next few days. Starting with today with sunshine and wind out of the north and east, temperatures should reach into the mid to upper 70s inland, while temperatures at the beach will be in the 60s as the breeze picks up.
Tuesday brings a touch cooler temperatures as the wind picks up a bit and more out of the east, so the influence off the Atlantic is a bit stronger. This should bring highs down into the low and mid 70s with highs at the beach again in the 60s. Wednesday brings an interesting forecast with a cold front approaching us from the north and will overspread a few extra clouds. The front will lack moisture, so our shower chances should be minimal at best. It will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s.
The weekend forecast is the one everyone cares about with it being Memorial Day weekend and unfortunately Mother Nature doesn’t care about this fact at all. An area of low pressure looks to develop off the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday and will slowly meander up the coast. As this happens, the ridge of high pressure that sits to our north moves a little too far north and allows this low to come up the coast. It will arrive here on Friday night and bring rain chances by Saturday to the forecast. Here is the even worse news: the low stalls directly overhead. If this happens ( and as of right now looks to be a good bet ), we will see on and off rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. It will also bring cooler temperatures for all with the wind in off the Atlantic with more humidity as the low will have a tropical influence.
We keep the chance of rain showers in the forecast for Tuesday before the low finally breaks apart and departs and sunshine returns to the forecast for Wednesday of next week.