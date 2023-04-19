Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 48-54. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-63. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little breezy at times. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny all day long with the clouds increasing late in the day. Chance of showers / storms possible overnight. Breezy. Highs: 72-84. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
After a chilly morning this morning across the area, we see a sunny and calm day today with temperatures in the low to mid 70s as the high pressure sits right over the top of Delmarva. As the high pushes out to sea by tonight and tomorrow will start to push much warmer air into the region by tomorrow morning. This will allow highs to climb up well into the 80s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with the lack of rain we have seen the last several days.
A pretty good cold front looks to arrive by Saturday evening with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with stronger gusty winds as much colder air will start to push onto Delmarva behind the cold front on Sunday. The good news is the majority of the rain falls by the time we wake up on Sunday morning and we will salvage Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s with windy conditions.
A bit on the cool side again to start the workweek next week as a Canadian high pressure settles into the area by Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. It does look like things could become unsettled with rain showers in the forecast toward the end of next week.