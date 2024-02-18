DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25 mph or more. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Presidents Day: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Clear skies and light winds have resulted in a chilly start to our Sunday and temperatures have fallen into the low 20s.
Otherwise, high pressure builds in today. We'll have mix of clouds and sun at times. A breeze from the southwest will push temperatures into the seasonably cool mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the mid 40s as winds shift to the south as the high pressure pulls away out to sea.
A weak cold front could bring increased clouds on Tuesday, but I'm still expecting skies to be mostly sunny.
Another weak cold front will swing through the region Thursday, but again only with some increased clouds. Temperatures by Thursday will be in the spring-like mid 50s.
Our next round of wet weather arrives on Friday with a low pressure system. At this point, it's looking like a mainly rain event with Friday's highs well into the 50s. Temperatures still look to be quite mild, so at this point we're not optimistic on winter weather.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for February 25 - March 2.