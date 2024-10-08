Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 3:15am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-73. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 40-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 46-62. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: A few extra clouds around from Milton passing to our south. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
After a comfy cool start out the door this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s…the sunshine we will see throughout the day will lead to high temperatures today into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. As we lose the sunshine and we head into the night…temperatures will drop quickly with dew point values in the 30s and 40s and we should see morning temperatures into the 40s for many of us with our coolest communities taking a run at 39 before the sun rises on Wednesday morning.
We will see our coolest mornings of the fall season the next couple of days with high pressure taking control of the forecast. We can expect to see 40s across Delmarva as we start Thursday morning. We keep the sunshine each of these next few days where we see highs bounce right back up into the 60s and 70s for highs.
Milton will impact the west coast of Florida on Wednesday and be passing by to our south for Thursday and Friday. Far enough south that the rain and the wind will not be felt here, but we could add a few extra clouds around the area on Thursday and Friday. This will also turn the wind in off the Atlantic for a couple of days and keep us in the 60s and low 70s through the end of the week.
The weekend at the moment looks fantastic with highs in the mid and upper 70s and lots of sunshine. A weak front with limited moisture will bring extra clouds and maybe a couple stray showers as we start things off on Monday next week.