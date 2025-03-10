Forecast Updated on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: 53-65. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with some fog possible at the beach towns at dawn. Lows: 34-44. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 55-71. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 38-45. Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, but cooler. Highs: 50-60. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-70. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The warmup slowly begins today with a mix of sun and clouds across the area. This will occur with an area of low pressure passing by to our south throughout the day today. This extra cloud cover will keep temperatures in check with highs in the 60s and our beach towns could be a bit cooler as the wind will be out of the south and southeast. The wind will be relatively light, which is really nice to see after all these days of windy conditions we had last week.
After a cooler morning on Tuesday, we need to watch for the chance of some fog developing at the wind coming in off the Atlantic. We see our first very warm day ahead of us for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine. The wind will pick up slightly on Wednesday with the wind still in off the Atlantic and a weak backdoor cold front will keep temperatures on the cooler side. We will see highs in the 50s inland with our beach towns in the 40s on Wednesday due to the front sneaking across Delmarva.
The wind flips out of the south for Thursday which allows temperatures up into the 60s for highs and by Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a southeast wind. Finally, the wind will turn south to southwest for the weekend and will bring some much warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will climb up into the low 70s and with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. This will not apply to our beach towns…or right along the Chesapeake because the wind direction will be south for much of the weekend. Our next real chance of showers and storms enters the forecast later in the afternoon hours of Sunday.