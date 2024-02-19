Forecast Updated on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 43-50. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 24-32. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 44-50. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 27-35. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Highs: 50-57. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
High pressure has settled in across Delmarva and will act as a block over the next few days to keep us on the dry side. We will see ample sunshine during the day today which will only warm our temperatures back to where we should be for this time of year…in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. With the high directly overhead, we will see temperatures tank into the 20s with our coldest communities may fall back into the upper 10s with a clear sky and not much wind.
Tuesday will be just as nice with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees, but we will start to see a few extra clouds dot the sky as a storm will form off the coast and stay off the coast. It will be close enough to throw some extra moisture and clouds in our direction for Tuesday night into Wednesday and cooler conditions at the beach with the wind turning in off the Atlantic.
We should stay dry until we get to Thursday night when a cold front will approach us from the west and provide us a chance for some rain for much of the morning on Friday. High pressure comes into control of the forecast for the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures seasonable for the time of year…in the 40s.