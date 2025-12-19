DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Windy before midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 40°F.
Tuesday: Cloudy, with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Thursday: Cloudy, with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 31°F.
A strong cold front transited Delmarva early Friday, bringing welcome rainfall, and not-so-welcome gusty winds to Delmarva.
Cold air on the back side of the cold front has been slow to arrive on Delmarva, but will arrive this evening. After some gusty winds Friday evening, winds will diminish after midnight, and under clear skies temperatures will fall into the mid 20s, feeling like around 20°F at times.
Saturday will be a sunny and quiet day on Delmarva, although it will be on the chilly side, with highs only in the mid 40s.
With high pressure becoming more centered overhead on Sunday, we'll be milder with temperatures back in the seasonably mild low 50s.
A ridge develops over much of the eastern United States next week, and we'll see a return of a persistent northwest flow over Delmarva. However, unlike the last time this happened, we're going to go into alternating days of mild and chilly weather.
A dry cold front swings across Delmarva early Monday, ushering in much cooler air, with highs only reaching the low 40s.
A series of disturbances in the northwesterly flow will bring a few rounds of what appear to be at this time scattered showers; timing looks to be Tuesday, and then again on Christmas Day.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation below normal for December 26 - January 1.