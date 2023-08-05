DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Areas of fog early, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s at the beaches.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and comfortable. Some patchy fog possible around sunrise. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We have a pretty nice weekend in store for Delmarva.
After a foggy start to Saturday in many parts of the peninsula, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day with seasonable afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. The beaches will be a little cooler, in the low 80s with generally light winds from the north.
Saturday night will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance for some patchy fog to develop late, however the fog won't be as widespread as on Saturday morning.
On Sunday, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic, which will mean mostly sunny skies and pleasant afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
As the high pressure slides off to the east and low pressure swings by to our north, a cold front will transit the region late on Monday. Ahead of the front, a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms could develop. Most of Delmarva is under a Level 1 threat for severe weather, with much of the Midshore and northern Kent County, Delaware under a Level 2 threat. We'll need to watch how this storm threat evolves over the next 48 hours.
Some showers are likely to linger into Tuesday, before an otherwise quiet mid-week.
The pattern will turn unsettled yet again later next week.
In the tropics, there are no areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for August 12-August 18.