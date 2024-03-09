DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Breezy, with winds frm the southeast gusting to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday night: Rain early, then mostly cloudy. Windy. Winds from the west will gust to 35 mph at times. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. A stray, light shower possible in the afternoon. Windy. Winds from the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as windy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 70°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs hear 70°F.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 33°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Unfortunately, we're looking at another round of rain that could make some of the flooding issues on parts of Delmarva worse, despite the fact that we won't see that much rain.
Two low pressure systems will affect Delmarva on Saturday: one will be to the north tracking through the Great Lakes, and the second will develop in the Deep South and cross over Delmarva on Sunday.
With these lows, we'll see two swaths of heavy rain, but one swath looks to mainly stay to our north, and the other to our south, with Delmarva seeing some of the lower end rainfall totals, mainly in the ¼" to ½" range (although isolated areas of 1" or more can't be ruled out.
However, given how wet it has been, the soils are becoming saturated, and only a small amount of rain will cause ponding of water in yards and on roadways, and swell the rivers and creeks.
The rain ends Saturday night, then we will have to deal with windy conditions on Sunday and Monday. Winds from the west could gust to 40 mph or more at times. This of course has Gale Watches up for the waters on Delmarva for Sunday. This will also cause a coastal flooding threat, with all of Delmarva under a Coastal Flood Advisory, and the Lower Eastern Shore (except for Worcester County) under a Coastal Flood Warning, where one to three feet of inundation could cause moderate flooding, especially in Dorchester County.
High pressure builds in for the start of next week, with dry weather. Winds will calm down by Tuesday and we get into a warming trend, with temperatures in the low 60s by Tuesday, and near 70°F by Thursday.
Our next rain of rain looks to be next Saturday thereabouts (of course!).
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 16 - March 22.