Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 3:30pm by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain / thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-40+ mph.
Tonight: Showers / storms possible through the overnight. Windy. Lows: 55-60. Winds: SW-W 15-45+ mph.
Friday: Lingering rain chances in the early part of the day before we start to dry things out into the afternoon hours. Windy. Highs: 63-70. Winds: W-NW 15-45+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 44-50. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 70-76. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
We will finally break the weather pattern that we have been stuck in for a couple of days that have kept us in the clouds with warmer temperatures as the warm front has finally pushed completely north of the region. We will start with lots of sunshine and it will be another day where some extra clouds will begin to build as the wind picks up all day long. The wind will be substantial by late this afternoon and this evening with wind gusts over 40-45+ mph possible at times ahead of the cold front with temperatures into the 70s again.
This front will arrive by Thursday evening and Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A few of these storms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, and maybe even a little hail. At the moment, we are looking at many of us picking up on half an inch to an inch of rain by the time this system pushes off Delmarva on Friday morning. As the front clears and the wind turns more west to southwest, a push of water is expected along the Chesapeake Bay where moderate to major coastal flooding is possible with Friday morning’s high tide cycle.
We dry out Friday into Saturday with cooler conditions with highs in the 60s before another weak system brings some extra clouds into the forecast to end the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday look to spike up into the 70s and this front washes out as it tries to clear the region on Sunday night. Things look to be shifting for early next week with dry conditions early next week with temperatures jumping up into the 80s and even with a shower / storm chance on Wednesday…temperatures stay in the 80s through late next week.