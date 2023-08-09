Forecast updated on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 4:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A summer cool front will bring more rain and thunder to the area Thursday and the rain will start around midday. The wet ground will increase the risk of flash flooding with heavier storm cells. Drier air will return Friday, but the weekend looks hot and muggy.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds later. Low 71° Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms likely by midday and lingering through the the afternoon. Rainfall will be heavy with over an inch in some spots. High 84-86° inland and 82° on the beaches. Wind: S 9-18 mph.
Thursday Night: Evening showers ending then clearing. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 67° Wind: NW 8-14 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, and less humid. High 86° inland and on the beaches. Wind: W 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight, as a storm system and cool front approaches the area. Look for lows near 69-71 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the northwest at 4-12 mph.
Thursday looks windy and cloudy with higher humidity. Rain and thunder will spread into the area by midday and we will see some heavy downpours mixed with lighter showers. Rainfall will range from 0.5 to 1.25 inches. With the wet ground, it will not take much rainfall to start some local flash flooding and this is likely in heavier rain cells.
Winds will be from the south at 9-18 mph and winds may be stronger near heavier storms. High temps. will be near 85 inland and near 81°on the beaches before the rain begins. Rain may stat before Noon in some areas.
In the long range: The weekend looks hotter and more humid with temps. around 89-91°. Some spotty late PM storms may develop again Saturday afternoon and evening. Monday looks warm with temps. near 89-90° and it will be muggy. Thunderstorms are possible Monday evening, and some may be heavy. Tuesday looks partly sunny with lower humidity and temps. near 83-85 degrees. Wednesday look pleasantly warm with temps. in the mid 80's.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 86°.