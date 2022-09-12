Forecast updated on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Showers and passing thunderstorms likely. Some may be quite heavy. Warm and muggy outside of the storms. Low 71-72°. Wind: SW 1-6 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and becoming less humid PM. High 82°. Wind: W 8-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 58-59°. Wind: NW 3-9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 80° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: W 6-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for showers and some heavy thunderstorms tonight with light winds. Winds may be gusty near stronger storms and some of the storms may produce very heavy rainfall in local areas. Lows will be around 71° at sunrise. It will be warmer near the Bays and the ocean with lows near 73. Winds will be from the SW at 1-4 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a NW wind at 8-14 mph and it will turn less humid by afternoon. Temperatures will top out about 82 degrees which is close to the average for mid-September. It will turn notably cooler Tuesday night with lows dipping to 58-59° by sunrise Wednesday.
A dry and fall-like air mass will settle over the area on Wednesday, with low humidity. Look for a NW wind at 6-12 mph and temps. will just nudge 80°. Dew points will drop into the upper 40's giving a fresh fall feel to the air.
In the long range, Thursday and Fridaywill more nice fall weather with morning lows in the mid 50's and afternoon high temps. around 79-81 degrees. It will turn a little warmer over the weekend with highs from 83-83 by Sunday and Monday. Little or no rain is expected through Monday.
The average high for today is 81 degrees with an average low of 61 degrees.