Forecast updated on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cold front will pass through Delmarva this evening, and winds will turn to the north and then northeast tonight. Rain will spread over the area Friday as a warm front approaches Delmarva. It will become quite windy Friday night as a strong low pressure and cold front passes by the area. Skies will clear but it will stay windy Saturday. The air behind this front is not that cold, so the weekend will be cool but not cold. Meteorological winter (December -February was the warmest on record in Salisbury.)
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 41-43°. Winds: N 3-10 mph.
Friday: Showers likely PM. Breezy and cool. High 53° inland but near 47° near the coast. Rain likely, and perhaps some thunder, after dark with temps. Rising to 61°.
Friday Night: Windy with rain likely. Very mild in the evening, then colder after 1 AM. Low 47-49°. Winds: SE/SW 11-20 mph.
Saturday: Clearing by midday, and windy. High 55-57°. Wind: W 14-28 mph. Wind gusts to over 32 mph in open areas.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase tonight with lows around 41 degrees and a light northeast breeze. We might see some spotty light showers about late.
Friday looks breezy with rain showers developing around midday and heavier rain in the evening hours. Most spots will see a good soaking with over .3 inches of rain by Midnight. Winds will be gusty from the East at 12-20 mph as a low-pressure system and cold front approach the area. Rain, and even a clap of thunder is likely Friday evening as the strong low-pressure system and a warm front passes Delmarva. The evening will be very mild, with temps. in the low 60's, but cooler air will arrive by Saturday morning.
Saturday will bring clearing skies with a gusty west wind and it will not be all that chilly. Look for afternoon temps. in the mid 50's with wind gusts to over 30 mph. It will turn chilly Saturday night with a NW wind and temperatures near 37° by sunrise Sunday.
In the longer range: Slightly cooler air will arrive by Sunday and Monday with mainly fair skies. Look for afternoon temps. near 54-55° Sunday and 58° Monday. Tuesday looks partly sunny and temps. will approach 60° Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be sunny and cooler with high temps. near 52° after morning lows in the mid 30's.
The average low for early March is 31°, with a high temp. of 52°.