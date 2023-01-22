DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain develops by midday, becoming widespread by afternoon through the evening. Some locally heavy rain will be possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Some locally heavy downpours possible. Mild, with lows around 40°F. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Monday: Showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. Windy. Westerly winds 15-20 mph could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Rain likely, especially in the afternoon. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
After a cloudy Saturday, skies cleared overnight, allowing for a little bit of frost Sunday morning.
The skies may stay clear enough to allow for a little bit of sun aroun sunrise Sunday, but clouds will quickly move in as a low pressure system approaches from the southwest.
Showers will overspread Delmarva around lunchtime, and rain will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening. A few locally heavy downpours will be possible, especially in the evening, but we're not anticipating any thunderstorms. The rain, which will mostly be light to moderate, will also fall over an extended period of time, so flooding is not a concern, except for ponding in poorly-drained areas.
Rain will likely linger into Monday morning before tapering off around midday. Skies will try to clear Monday afternoon, but winds that will turn gusty from the west could keep an overcast around.
Temperatures won't be that cold in the wake of the storm, though. By Tuesday, high pressure will build back in, bringing sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.
The break will be short, though. Yet another low pressure system will approach on Wednesday, bringing with it another round of rain, likely starting on Wednesday afternoon through the evening. A few snowflakes might mix in with the rain Wednesday afternoon on the Midshore and in Delaware, but significant winter weather is not likely.
That storm will then pull away on Thursday, and in its wake will be breezy conditions on Thursday, then seasonable sunshine through the weekend.