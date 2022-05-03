Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds with shower/thunder possible after Midnight. Low 54°. Wind: SE 3-11 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer. More humid with scattered PM showers and isolated thunderstorms about. High 83°. Winds: SW/W 6-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Scattered evening thundershowers then partly cloudy late. Low 56°. Wind: NW 6-14 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Not as humid. High 68°. Beaches 57°. Winds: NE 3-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies, and it will turn rather humid. A warm front will move over the area and bring some showers and thunderstorms after 1 AM. Look for lows near 54 degrees.
Wednesday will turn much warmer as a warm front pushes through the area and winds turn back to the southwest at 7-13 mph by midday. It will become balmy and humid with scattered showers and spotty thunderstorms later in the day and into the evening. Look for afternoon temps. near 83 inland and near 74° near the coast. Rain chances at any one spot will climb to about 60% later Wednesday.
Cooler weather will return Thursday behind a cool front, with a light NE wind and temps. will reach the upper 60's inland and stay in the mid 50's on the coast. Showers will return late Thursday night as a low pressure system approaches the area.
In the long-range, cool and wet weather is on tap for Friday as a low pressure system passes across the area. Look for an east breeze at 7-14 mph and temps. will stay in the mid 60's inland and mid to upper 50's on the coast. Rain amounts may exceed .50 inches.
Saturday will stay gray and breezy with more rain and temps. will only reach the low 60's with mid 5's on the coast. Sunday looks cloudy with temps. near 60 at best inland and the mid 50's on the beaches. It will be quite breezy as well. Monday looks sunny with milder temps. as afternoon highs reach the mid 60's, and we should be near 70 by Tuesday.
The average high for tomorrow is 71 degrees with an average low of 48 degrees.