Forecast updated on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 3:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Rain will arrive late tonight as a low pressure system passes across the area. Rainfall will continue into early Saturday afternoon and we will see a good soaking. Many spots may see well over an inch of rain tonight and Saturday. We should see some sunshine Sunday. Meteorological spring began at Midnight.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing around Midnight. Low 40°. Wind: E 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Morning rain likely, with showers and clouds lingering PM. Rainfall around .6 to 1.1 inches. High 56-57°. Wind: SE 9-19 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some clearing. Low 46-48°. Wind: NW 3-8 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. High 59-60°. Beaches 49°. Wind: Variable 1-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have rain on the way later tonight as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. Clouds will hold the temps. up with low temps. near 40 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the southeast and rain will begin around Midnight.
Saturday will start with rain, and a good soaking is likely. Clouds will linger through the day with showers tapering off in the afternoon hours. Look for some clearing late in evening as drier air arrives from the west. Total rainfall may exceed 1.2 inches in some areas on Saturday with most spots seeing over 0.5 inches.
Winds will be from the SE during the day at 10-18 mph with temps. reaching the mid to upper 50's. It will be much cooler on the coast, with an onshore wind flow holding temps. in the upper 40's due to the cold water offshore.
Sunday will bring some clearing, but it may be a mainly cloudy day. The afternoon will be milder with temps. near 60 degrees in the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable inland. Look for mid/upper 40's right on the beaches with a NE wind at 5-10 mph.
In the long range: Monday looks partly sunny and dry with temps. near 60°, and Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with temps. near 60 degrees. Rain is likely Wednesday into early Thursday with above normal temperatures around 60 degrees. More rain will arrive Friday with temps. in the upper 50's.
The average low for early March is 32°, with a high temp. of 51°.