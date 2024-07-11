Forecast updated on Thursday, 11 July 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Clouds and showers will hold the temperature down tomorrow and Saturday with some heavy downpours of rain as well. Hot and muggy weather will return next week with some of the hottest temps. of the summer likely by Tuesday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: A few showers around with clouds lingering. Still muggy. Low 74°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and not as hot. Scattered showers about. High 85°. Wind: S 12-18 mph. Winds S/SE 14-20 mph near the coast. Beaches reach 78° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 74°.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Breezy, with rainfall of over .25 inches. Low 73°. Wind: S 9-17 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy with rain at times. High 86-88°. Wind: S 6-11 mph. Winds S/SE 7-14 mph near the coast. Beaches reach 80° then a sea breeze will bring temps. down to near 75°. Rainfall may exceed 0.75 inches.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for some scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late tonight as a weak low pressure trough passes across Delmarva. Low temps will be in the mid 70s by daybreak. Winds will be from the south at 6-12 mph and clouds will linger.
Friday will be a fairly cloudy day with passing light showers about. The afternoon temps. will reach 85 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches back to 74 degrees by 2 PM. Winds will be from the south at 12-18 mph and a bit higher near the coast. Rain showers are likely Friday night across the area. Some spots may see heavy rain late Friday.
Saturday looks wet and thundery with clouds lingering all day. The afternoon temps. will reach 87-88 degrees, but a sea breeze will cool the beaches back to 74 degrees by 3 PM. Winds will be from the south at 6-11 mph and a bit higher near the coast. Rainfall Friday night through Saturday will probably exceed an inch in many areas.
In the long-range: Sunday looks sunny and hot with PM temps. near 93°. Monday and Tuesday look quite hot and muggy with temps. reaching 96-97°. The extreme heat will linger into Wednesday as well before some rain is possible Thursday.
The average low for early July is 68° and the high is 88°.