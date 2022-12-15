Forecast updated on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain ending by 11 PM. Breezy and cooler. Low 41°. Winds: SE/W 11-22 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly Sunny, windy and cool. High 49-51°. Winds: W 14-26 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and colder. Breezy near open areas. Low 31°. Winds: W 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 47°. Winds: W 12-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will stay mainly cloudy tonight, and the rain will end before Midnight, It will turn cooler, with lows near 41° thanks to a cold front passing though the region.
Skies will turn partly sunny Friday, and it will be cool and windy all day. Look for winds from the West at 14-26 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon hours. Afternoon temps. will reach near 49-51 degrees. Friday night looks chilly with mostly clear skies and the temps. will dip to 31 degrees by daybreak.
Saturday looks chilly and dry. We will see some clouds but also plenty of sunshine. Winds will stay gusty from the west at 12-20 mph. Temperatures will reach 45-47° but the wind will make it feel colder.
In the long range, a much colder weather pattern is developing for all of the Eastern USA and it will get colder still as we get closer to Christmas. Look for dry and breezy weather Monday through Wednesday with high temps. only in the low 40's and lows in the mid 20's.
Colder weather will arrive by Thursday and Friday of next week with some wintry precipitation a possibility. It is too far out to say more than that about Christmas weekend but it will be cold for sure!
The average low for early December is 32°, with a high temp. of 52°.