Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Very mild in the evening, with temps. warming to near 57° then rain ending with some clearing late. Windy all night. Low 41-43°. Winds: S/W 14-28 mph. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph near open water.
Thursday: Clearing, windy and cool. High 49-51°. Winds: W 14-28 mph. Winds gusts to over 35 mph near open water.
Thursday Night: Clearing and colder. Winds diminishing. Low 30-32°. Winds: W 6-12 mph.
Friday: Sunny and quite cool. High 45°. Winds: W 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a windy evening with temps. near 55-58 degrees ahead of a cold front. Rainfall totals will exceed a half an inch in most spots before the rain tapers off later this evening. The cold front will pass before Midnight with falling temperatures and winds turning to the west. Look for lows near 42° by sunrise.
Clouds will clear slowly Thursday, with gusty winds from the west to NW at 17-28 mph. Winds may be higher near open water with gusts to over 40 mph early. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 40's to around 50°, and a wind advisory may be needed. Thursday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with winds diminishing and lows near freezing.
Friday looks sunny with a west wind at 10-14 mph, and we should see temps. near 45° in the afternoon. It will be quite chilly Friday night with clear skies and lows near 28-30 degrees by sunrise Saturday.
In the longer range: Saturday looks dry and cool with lows near 29 and highs near 50 degrees but clouds will increase Sunday. With temps. in the mid 50's. Showers are possible with low clouds Sunday night into early Monday. Temps. Monday will still reach to near 54°. Tuesday looks cool and dry with temps. near 51° in the afternoon.
The average low for mid January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°. Through today this has been the second warmest January on record in Salisbury. It is also the second warmest in Wilmington. It is the 3rd warmest, so far, in Washington.