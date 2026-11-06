DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Rain ending, then clearing skies. Some patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy. Highs near 60°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy. Highs around 60°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Veterans Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 62°F. Normal low: 40°F.
We've seen mostly welcome rain on Delmarva during the day on Friday. There have even been a few thunderstorms embedded in the rain, but other than some thunder and heavier downpours, we haven't seen any strong storms.
The cold front that triggered today's rain will begin to move offshore this evening, taking the rain with it. Then a secondary front pushes through overnight which will start to clear the skies.
Before the second front passes, skies will begin clearing and winds will be light to calm. With today's rain, it's possible we could see a little bit of patchy fog develop by sunrise Saturday.
Then high pressure builds back in for a mostly sunny and seasonable weekend! Temperatures will be cooler, around 60°F on Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy, with seasonably cool temperatures continuing into the middle of next week.
Looking ahead to Veterans Day on Wednesday, the weather should be fine for any celebrations or observances. Skies will be partly cloudy, winds will not be as gusty, and highs will be in the mid 60s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Nov 13 - Nov 19.
In the Tropics: A disturbance south of Bermuda is expected to drift around the Atlantic and possibly develop into a subtropical storm before moving out to the central Atlantic late this week. It has a low, 10 percent chance of development. It is not a threat to the United States.
There are no other areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.