DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Showers likely, with heavier rain on the Lower Eastern Shore and south. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers early, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy, with northerly winds gusting to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid to 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 59°F. Normal low: 38°F.
Another round of welcome rainfall is on the way to Delmarva - for parts of the peninsula at least.
As a storm system departs the Ohio River Valley, it will turn southeast toward eastern North Carolina. As it does so, expect rain to overspread Delmarva Friday evening into the overnight. As the storm passes to our south, we're expecting the heaviest rain on the Eastern Shore of Virginia where rainfall of up to 1" is likely, with isolated areas receiving more, especially toward Northampton County. The Lower Eastern Shore should expect about 0.1" to 0.5" of rain, with lower amounts north.
Rain will come to an end Friday morning, with perhaps a few showers lingering into the morning commute. Then a secondary low forms off the coast. Skies over Delmarva will turn mostly sunny by Friday afternoon, but the secondary low will kick up gusty north winds that will gust to 25 mph or more over land, and 30 kts or more over the ocean.
High pressure builds in for the weekend, and we're expecting mild sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
A weak cold front will cross Delmarva Monday, associated with low pressure well to our north, but as of Thursday afternoon it doesn't look like we'll see any rain from it.
Temperatures remain mild and warm through the middle of next week. Longer-range guidance is suggesting another round of rain sometime in the Thursday-Friday timeframe next week, but confidence is low this far out. Watch this space for updates.
Burn bans are in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation near normal between November 21 and November 27.
In the Tropics:
Tropical Storm "Sara" has formed just north of Honduras in the western Caribbean. "Sara" is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, and southern Mexico before entering the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. It is too early to tell if "Sara" will have any effects on the U.S. Gulf Coast. "Sara" is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.