Forecast updated on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A warm and humid air mass has moved into the region ahead of a weak storm system that will bring rain and thunder Saturday. Skies will clear Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with spotty showers late. Low 64-65° Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with passing showers and a few thunderstorms. High 75-76°. Wind: SW 6-11 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds S 11-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Evening thundershowers about then slow clearing. A little cooler late. Low 58° Wind: N 2-9 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Breezy near the coast. High 73°. Wind: NE 8-17 mph. Cooler beaches PM with winds NE 12-19 mph and temps. near 61°.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase overnight with humid air and mild temperatures. Look for lows near 64-66 degrees by daybreak with a light south wind. There may be some spotty brief showers around late.
Passing showers are likely Saturday with a few heavier thunderstorms possible. Rainfall from Friday night through Saturday evening may exceed 0.4 inches in many spots. Winds will stay from the south Saturday and afternoon temps. will stay mainly in the mid 70's but it will be in the mid 60's on the coast. Low pressure will move east of the area Saturday night with winds turning to the north behind it.
Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny Sunday with a NE wind and cooler air. It will be less humid with inland temps. near 73 degrees, but the coast will stay in the low 60's with a steady onshore wind from the northeast.
In the long range: A few clouds will return Monday, and afternoon temps. will be in the low 70's. Tuesday looks dry and the temps. will likely climb to around 77° in the afternoon. A cool front will pass with some sprinkles Wednesday and afternoon temps. will reach the mid 70's. It will turn a little cooler with dry weather Thursday and temps. around 73° PM. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer.
The average low for early May is 52°, with a high temp. of 73°.