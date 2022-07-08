Forecast updated on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing cloud, and muggy. Showers toward sunrise. Low 70°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Saturday: Periods of rain likely with cloudy skies. Rainfall of over .7 inches in many areas. High: 75°. Beaches near 73°. Wind: NE 9-18 mph. Rain chance 85%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, tapering off late. Cloudy, and breezy. Low 67°. Wind: NE 8-16 mph.
Sunday: Clouds and spotty showers early, then slow clearing and breezy PM. High: 78-80°. Beaches near 72°. Wind: NE 11-21 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a mostly cloudy and humid night on the way with lows near 70 degrees. Showers will develop toward sunrise with a light SE wind holding temps. to the low 70's.
Showers are likely Saturday as a low pressure system passes along a cold front to our south. It looks like it will be a wet day with over .50 inches of rain in most areas. The showers may linger well into the evening. Saturday evening will turn cooler and less humid with a NE breeze continuing. High temps. Saturday will likely stay near 74-76 degrees with the beaches staying around 72 degrees.
Skies will clear slowly Sunday, with some sunshine returning in the afternoon. It will be very breezy with lower humidity Sunday as afternoon temps. stay near 79° while the beaches will have a gusty wind and say near 72 degrees.
In the long range, Monday looks dry and pleasant, with afternoon temps. around 84°. Tuesday wll be warmer, and by Wednesday it will be hot and muggy with temps. over 90 in the afternoon. We will see scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms from Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday also looks warm and muggy with afternoon temps. around 86-88 degrees.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.