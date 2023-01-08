DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny early, then increasing clouds. Showers are likely in the evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Some brief wintry mix is possible on the Midshore and in Delaware, but no significant winter weather is expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Lingering showers early, then partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 50°F. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, with some gusts to 20 mph or more possible. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Rain likely. Hgihs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers early, then clearing. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Sunday is getting off to a frosty and sunny start, but some wet weather is on the way.
Mostly sunny skies in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon as afternoon temperatures reach seasonable mid 40s.
As a low pressure system approaches from the west, showers are likely to develop in the afternoon, and rain will be likely overnight. It's not out of the question to see some snow briefly mixing in with the rain, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware, but no winter weather troubles are expected. Temperatures will remain several degrees above freezing. About ½" of rain is expected, but a few locations that see some heavier downpours could see up to 1 inch of rain. No flooding threats are expected, save for your typical poor drainage areas.
The low will depart on Monday morning, leaving Delmarva with some lingering showers early, then skies will clear, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. It will become a little breezy in the afternoon, with northwest winds gusting 20 to 25 mph at times.
High pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic through the middle of the week. Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures running a few degrees above normal, with lows in the 30s, and highs in the low 50s.
Another storm system that will bring heavy rain California early this week will threaten Delmarva on Friday. This appears to be an all rain situation, and some of the rain could be heavy at times.