Forecast updated on Thursday, September 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Low 69°. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with passing showers likely. Heavy downpours possible. Breezy and humid. High 81-82° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: S/SW 9-18 mph. Winds S 11-20 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with lingering showers. Low 67°. Wind: N 5-12mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Passing showers with a few heavier showers about. High 78° inland with temps. near 72° on the beaches. Wind: NE 9-16 mph. Winds NE 12-20 mph PM on the beaches PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for cloudy skies with some spotty showers later tonight as a cool front approaches Delmarva. It will be humid with lows in the upper 60's and a south breeze under 11 mph.
Tuesday will be cloudy with passing showers likely as the front moves across the area. Winds will increase from the south to SW at 12-18 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall totals from Tuesday into Tuesday night will be around .40 to 1.0 inches and this is good news for areas that have been abnormally dry. Some area may see more than an inch of rain from Tuesday into later Wednesday. Tuesday night will stay cloudy with spotty showers as winds turn to the north at 6-12 mph. Look for lows near 67 by sunrise Wednesday.
Clouds will linger Wednesday with some spotty showers mixed with a little sunshine. Afternoon temps. will be near 78 degrees as winds increase from the NE at 10-16 mph. Winds will be higher near open water.
In the long-range, Thursday will be less humid with sunshine and NE breeze. Look for afternoon temps. around 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps. in the low 80's and morning lows in the low 60's. This is close to the averages for early September. It will turn a little warmer Sunday with temps. near 85 and rising humidity. Monday will bring showers as another cool front approaches. Temps. Monday and Tuesday will be in the low/mid 80's.
The average high for today is 83 degrees with an average low of 63 degrees.