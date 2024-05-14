Forecast updated on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were mild across Delmarva today as an onshore wind flow continues. More humid air will arrive later tonight and rain showers are likely ahead of a storm system approaching from the west. Rain showers are likely Wednesday, with a NE wind increasing as a low pressure system passes just to the south of Delmarva.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, and breezy. Rain showers likely. Low 59°. Beaches 57°. Wind: SE 6-14 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with rain and some heavy downpours around. High 66°. Beaches 60°. Wind: NE to North 9-18 mph. Rainfall may exceed 0.5 inches in some spots with around 0.25 inches of rain in most areas.
Wednesday Night: Mostly Cloudy, and breezy near open water. Low 57°. Beaches 55°. Wind: NW 8-16 mph.
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with some spotty showers around. Very breezy PM with some clearing by evening. High 67°. Beaches 60°. Wind: N 14-24 mph. Winds on the coast north at 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain is likely tonight and there will be some heavy downpours. It will be breezy near the coast and rainfall could pass 0.75 inches in some areas. Look for lows near 59°. Winds will be from the SE at 6-13 mph.
Wednesday will be cloudy with rain showers around, especially early in the day. The temperatures will only reach 66° in the afternoon with a NE wind becoming north at 9-18 mph. It will stay cloudy Wednesday night with lows near 57 degrees by daybreak Thursday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some lingering rain showers around, especially early in the day. The temperatures will reach 67° in the afternoon with a north wind at 14-24 mph. It will turn partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows near 56 degrees by daybreak Thursday.
In the long-range: Friday will be much the same, with some sunshine and temps. near 70°. Saturday looks mostly cloudy and we will see some rain Saturday night. High temps. Saturday will be near 69° but we should reach the mid 70's with some clearing Sunday. Look for lows in the mid to upper 50's Saturday through Monday. Sunshine should return Monday with temps. near 70 degrees. The weekend forecast is still rather uncertain today and it may change.
The average low for early May is 53° and the high is 74°.