Forecast updated on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 43-45°. Wind: E 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with showers and periods of rain developing in the afternoon and lingering into the evening. High 63°. Beaches 51°. Wind: E 5-12 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with showers likely. Low 56°. Wind: S 8-16 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with showers and periods of rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. High 69°. Beaches 59°. Wind: S 12-19 mph. Rainfall totals may exceed .6 inches over the period from Wed.- Thursday night.
Forecast Discussion:
High clouds will increase later in the day as a strong storm system approaches our area. Clouds will increase early Wednesday as winds turn to the SE and lows will drop to around 47 degrees by sunrise. Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy and showers are likely in the afternoon and especially the evening as a south breeze brings in warmer and more humid air. Look for afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60's Wednesday with a south breeze holding temps Wednesday night in the mid 50's. Rainfall could be over a half an inch Wednesday and Wednesday night.
More rain is likely Thursday with some heavy downpours possible. Winds will increase from the south with gusts to 20 mph. Rainfall may exceed 0.6 inches Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches Delmarva. Look for warmer and more humid conditions Thursday afternoon with inland temps. near 70 degrees while the beaches will stay in the upper 50's.
In the long-range, Clouds will linger Friday but it will be a bit cooler with temps. in the mid 60's at best. Look for some sunshine and cooler weather over the weekend. High temps. will be near 60 Saturday, but drop to a cool 53° by Sunday afternoon. Monday looks dry with temps. reaching the low 50's, but it will warm into the upper 50's by later Tuesday.
The average high for today is 57 degrees with an average low of 38 degrees.