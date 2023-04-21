Forecast updated on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was a warm Friday across the region but a cool front will bring rain Saturday night and then a cooler weather pattern will arrive. This new pattern will linger for the rest of the month.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder. Becoming humid. Low 61°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and thundershowers arrive after 4 PM. High 79-80°. Wind: S 11-23 mph. Beaches will nudge 72 degrees then fall to the around 65° in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Showers and thundershowers likely. Cooler late. Total rainfall around 0.5-0.8 inches. Wind: NW 3-11 mph. Low 51°.
Sunday: Becoming sunny early. Cooler, and less humid, with a pleasant breeze. High 67-68°. Wind: W/NW 11-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be partly cloudy and milder with higher humidity. Look for lows near 61 degrees at sunrise.
Saturday looks warm and humid with partly sunny skies. It will turn breezy by afternoon, with winds gusting to 26 mph. Showers and thundershowers will arrive after 4 PM, and linger into the night, as a cold front passes slowly across the area. Rainfall Saturday night will be from 0.4 to .7 inches in most locations. The afternoon temps. will nudge 77-80 degrees in most spots, but the beaches will be cooler with coastal temps. near 67°.
Skies will clear behind the cold front early Sunday with sunshine and less humidity in the afternoon. It will be cooler with afternoon temps. near 67-68°. Winds will be under 20 mph. It will turn cooler still Sunday night with clear skies and lows in the mid 40's.
In the long range: Look for cooler weather with sunshine on Monday, with PM temps. reaching 64°. Tuesday looks cool and dry with temps. near 63° PM. Clouds will increase Wednesday with perhaps some showers Wednesday night. Afternoon temperatures will reach 65 degrees. Rain looks likely at times Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid 60's.
The average low for mid-March is 46°, with a high temp. of 68°.