Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 3:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: More rain is on the way tomorrow as another low pressure system passes across the area. Rainfall will likely be heavy Wednesday with most spots seeing over an inch of rain.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with rain ending. Low 48-50°. Wind: N 5-13 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with spotty showers about. Breezy and mild with some clearing later PM. High 56-58°. Beaches 57°. Wind: NW 11-22 mph.
Thursday Night: Clearing late. Cooler. Low 40-42°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 54-56°. Beaches 54°. Wind: NE 5-12 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
We have a gray and wet evening on the on the way as showers slowly taper off. Look for low temps. in the upper 40's as the rain ends. Winds will be from the Northwest at 5-12 mph as a low pressure system moves north of the area.
Thursday will be cloudy with some showers around. The afternoon high temps. will be mild with temps. near 58 degrees and winds will turn to the NW/N at 11-22 mph. Look for clouds to linger into the night and it will turn cooler with lows near 40 degrees by daybreak Friday.
Friday will turn mostly sunny, with a light northeast wind, and it will be a mild March day with temps. in the mid 50's during the afternoon. It will be cooler near the coast with temps. around 48° through the afternoon. Look for clouds to return in the later evening with lows near 40 by sunrise Saturday.
In the long range: More rain will arrive Saturday with mild temps. in the mid/upper 50's. Rainfall does not look that heavy Saturday, and we should see clearing skies Sunday with temps. reaching the mid 50's in the afternoon hours.
Skies should be mostly fair Monday and Tuesday. Look for high temps. in the mid low 50's Monday and mid/upper 50's Tuesday. Lows Monday and Tuesday morning will be chilly with most spots in the mid 30's. Milder air arrives Wednesday with highs near 60.
The average low for early March is 32° and the high is 52°.