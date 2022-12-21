Forecast updated on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing cloud late. Cold with temps. rising late. Low 30-32° before 1 AM. Winds: NE/E 3-9 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with rain developing during the morning. Winds increase later PM. High 56-57°. Winds: E/SE 8-17 mph. Winds gusting to 24 mph near open water late. Rainfall of over an inch by Midnight.
Thursday Night: Rain is likely and breezy. Very mild. Low 51-53°. Winds: SE 10-22 mph.
Friday: Rain likely. Sharply colder by early afternoon with some wet snowflakes in the afternoon. Winds increasing with windchills below zero by mid-evening. High 55° before Noon. Winds: SW/W 15-32 mph. Winds gusting to 40 mph near open water late. Temps. will fall to well below freezing by early evening.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, and it will stay cold with lows near 25-28 degrees by sunrise. A light wind from the north will become calm and some cold pockets could reach 23 degrees by sunrise.
Thursday looks milder, with clouds lowering and an increasing easterly wind. Rain will develop in the afternoon and continue into the night. Look for afternoon temps. to reach 55-57° in the afternoon. An increasing SE wind will hold temps. to around 50° Thursday night. Rain may be heavy at times Thursday and Thursday evening, with well over an inch of rain by early Friday.
Rain will continue at times Friday morning, and it will be very mild. Look for temps. near 55-60 until the Arctic cold front passes around Noon. Temperatures will fall rapidly Friday afternoon with winds gusting to 32 mph. Some snowflakes are possible as Arctic air arrives in the afternoon hours. Friday night will be windy, and it will turn bitterly cold with lows near 13 by sunrise Saturday (Christmas Eve). Wind chills will drop to below zero before sunrise.
Christmas Eve day will be very cold, with high temps. on Christmas Eve around 26-28°. Christmas Eve will be bitterly cold and windy with lows near 12-14° and wind chills of 5-12°. Winds will diminish on Christmas Day, but afternoon temps. will only reach 27-29°. It will still be very breezy on Christmas with dangerous wind chills. This will be the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas since 1989.
Travelers should make sure they have very warm clothing in case of travel delays or a breakdown. If at all possible, travel before Friday and this extremely cold weather will cover most of the nation east of the Mississippi. Snow squalls will cover much of the Great Lakes area Friday and Saturday with whiteout conditions and wind chills of 30 below. Snow squalls will also make travel very hazardous over parts of Pennsylvania and New York Friday and Friday night.
In the longer range: Monday will be cold with lows near 15 and temps. will climb to around 34° in the afternoon. Milder weather will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as temps. reach the 40's in the afternoon. Temps. will be near 50 by Wednesday and Thursday of next week as milder air sweeps back across most of the Eastern U.S. And Canada.
The average low for early December is 31°, with a high temp. of 49°.