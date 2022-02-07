Forecast updated on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain ending. Rainfall of .5 to .85” from Sussex and Dorchester Counties south. Lighter amounts in northern Delmarva. Low 34°. Wind: N 6-12 mph.
Tuesday: Clearing early then sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46°. Wind: N 11-18 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear and cold. Winds diminishing. Low 26°. Wind: SW 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and milder. Breezy PM. High 53°. Wind: S 7-15 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A low pressure system is moving along a cold front to our south this evening and bringing clouds and rain to the area. The rain will range from .7 inches over southern Delmarva to lighter amounts in northern areas. Most of the mid-shore, and the beaches can expect around .75 inches with Dover getting less than .45 inches. Colder air will return behind the rain early Tuesday with clearing skies. Look for sunshine and a NW wind at 10-20 Tuesday over the entire area. Temperatures will reach the mid 40's Tuesday afternoon but the wind will make it feel colder.
A southerly wind will return Wednesday as high pressure moves into the Atlantic. This means sunshine and warmer weather. It will be cold early with a lows in the mid 20's at sunrise. The afternoon will be milder and breezy with temps. reaching 51-53 degrees. This is above average for mid February Wednesday night looks dry and chilly with lows near 34 degrees as winds remain light from the south.
In the long-range, Thursday looks mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50's. Friday also looks to be dry and mild with sunshine. Even warmer weather will arrive ahead of a cold front Saturday with highs near 57 degrees. Much colder weather will arrive Sunday with some rain or snow possible. It will be cloudy with temperatures likely in the 30's all day. It will stay quite cold into Monday as well with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30's.
The average high for early February is 47 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.