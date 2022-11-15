Forecast updated on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain likely. Total rainfall of 0.4 to 0.8 inches. Low 46-48°. Wind: E then NW 6-13 mph.
Wednesday: Breezy and cool. Becoming partly cloudy by midday. High 55°. Winds: NW 11-22 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, and colder. Low 33°. Wind: West 4-11 mph late.
Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 47°. Winds: NW 10-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain will be widespread tonight with a good soaking of .4 to 0.8 inches in most places. Skies will clear Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid 50's. It will be very breezy with a NW wind at 14-22 mph in the afternoon. Colder air will arrive Wednesday night with mostly clear skies, as lows drop to near 33° by sunrise Thursday.
A very chilly Canadian air mass will settle over the Eastern Seaboard, and keep the rest of the week quite chilly with well below normal temperatures.
Thursday looks colder and blustery, with afternoon temps. only near 47 degrees. This is over 10 degrees below normal for mid-November. Winds will be from the NW and gust to 20 mph. A freeze is likely Thursday night, with lows near 28-30° by sunrise Friday.
In the long range, a freeze is likely Thursday night with lows near 28-30°. Friday and the weekend look very chilly, with afternoon temps. only in the upper40's Friday and then the mid 40's from Saturday through Monday. Look for morning lows near 25-28°.
The unusually cold weather will linger into Tuesday morning, but it will be a bit milder by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
The average high for today is 59° with an average low of 38°.