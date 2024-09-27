Forecast updated on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and humid. Showers likely. Low 68-70º. Wind: SE 4-11 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny early then mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High 84º inland. Wind: SW 3-8 mph. Beaches: High 77º with wind S 6-10 mph PM.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers possible late. Low 66º. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.
Sunday:Mostly cloudy, with a few passing showers about. High 78-80º inland. Wind: E 1-8 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind E 4-11 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks mostly cloudy and mild with light SE winds and lows near 68-70 degrees. This is well above the average for this time of year. Winds will be southeast winds around 2-6 mph and some spotty showers are possible.
Saturday looks partly sunny with some spotty showers possible. It will stay humid, and be unseasonably warm. Winds will stay from the SE at under 10 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will be near 83-85 degrees with temps. near 75º at the coast.
Sunday looks mostly cloudy with some passing light showers about. It will stay humid, but winds will increase some by afternoon. Winds will turn to the East/NE at 7-14 mph. Afternoon highest temps, will be near 78-80 degrees with temps. near 72º at the coast.
In the long-range:Showers will be more likely Monday with some light rain lingering into Tuesday morning. Morning lows will drop only to the mid 60's Sunday and Monday morning. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs near 76º after a low near 66º. It will turn slightly cooler and less humid Wednesday with a low of 61º and high temps. around 76º. Thursday and Friday look sunny with lows near 58 and high temps. near 72-75°.
The average high for late September is 76 degrees with an average low of 56 degrees.