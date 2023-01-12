Forecast updated on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 4:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder. Showers likely with heavier showers late. Thunder possible early! Low 55-58°. Winds: S 12-24 mph.
Friday: Showers early then slow clearing and windy. High 58° am. Temps. falling to the upper 40's PM. Winds: SW/NW 14-24 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and colder. Windy. Low 31°. Winds: N 14-28 mph. Winds gusting to over 34 mph near open water.
Saturday: Partly sunny, windy, and cold. High 41-42°. Winds: N 15-25 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A cold front will approach Delmarva tonight with rain and perhaps even a clap of thunder as mild air streams north ahead of the boundary. Winds will be gusty from the south and then turn to the NW and increase even higher behind the front Friday and Friday night.
Rainfall tonight and early Friday looks light to moderate with most spots seeing around 0.25 to .3 inches of rain. We should see afternoon temps. in the upper 40's by Friday afternoon as skies clear very slowly behind the cold front. It will turn windy Friday with winds gusting to over 25 mph as temps. slowly fall in the afternoon. It will turn colder Friday night, with lows near 31° by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday will be dry and quite chilly with a gusty north wind. High pressure will build in from the west and temps. will only reach the low 40's in the afternoon. A hard freeze is likely Saturday night and it may stay quite windy, especially near the coast. Lows will dip into the mid 20's by sunrise Sunday. Winds on Saturday may gust to over 28 mph and even higher on the coast.
In the longer range: Sunday looks clear, blustery, and quite chilly as well, with lows near 25° and highs near 44°. Monday will be a little milder with temps. near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday with some light showers possible. Temps. will be mild with afternoon high temps. near 52°. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and milder still with a high near 57-58°. This is over 10 degrees above the average for mid January.
The average low for early January is 28°, with a high temp. of 46°.