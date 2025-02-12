DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Periods of rain. Mild. Areas of fog. Temperatures rising into the low 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Rain in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and colder. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Winter weather is over on Delmarva - at least for now. Now eyes turn to a period of beneficial rainfall.
A low pressure system approaches Wednesday evening, bringing rain to Delmarva for Wednesday night into Thursday. This low will track a little farther north, so temperatures will be warm enough that this should be an all-rain event. Fog is likely to develop as mild, humid air from the southwest flows over the cold, slush-covered ground.
Rain continues Thursday morning before tapering off during a mostly cloudy afternoon. ½ to 1 inch of rainfall is possible. Temperatures will be quite mild, rising into the mid 50s, which means most of Tuesday's snow will be gone by Thursday evening.
Friday will be a mostly sunny, but chilly, day with highs in the low 40s and a gusty northwest wind putting a chill in the air.
Another storm approaches for the weekend.
Clouds will increase Saturday as the warm front associated with this low pressure system slides up the East Coast. The timing for the start of precipitation is a little uncertain, but evening is a good bet. With lingering cold air from Friday, the precipitation could start as snow or a wintry mix over northern parts of Delmarva (think Dover and north), but will quickly change to all rain as temperatures rise into the 60s by Sunday.
There might be a lull in the rain early Sunday, then the associated cold front swings over Delmarva, bringing more rain to the peninsula. Total rainfall, including amounts from Thursday, could add up to 1½ to 2½ inches of much needed rainfall.
After the cold front, Monday will be mostly sunny, but much cooler and windy, in the upper 30s.