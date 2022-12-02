Forecast updated on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 5:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Low 37-39° with temps. rising to around 53° by sunrise. Wind: S 4-12 mph.
Saturday: Showers early with slow clearing in the afternoon. Windy at times with rainfall from .20 to .35 inches. High 62°. Winds: SW 14-24 mph.
Saturday Night: Becoming clear and chilly. Winds: NW 8-14 mph. Low 32-34°.
Sunday: Sunny and cooler. High 47-48°. Winds: NW 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase tonight with a south wind returning. It will not be as cold with lows near 38-40 at 10 pm, but rising to 50-53° by sunrise.
Showers will move in around daybreak with a south wind increasing in the morning. The rain will taper off in the afternoon hours with temperatures reaching the low 60's. Look for about .20 to 0.35 inches of rain. Skies will clear Saturday night behind a cold front that will pass through around 6-8 PM. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with temps. in the low to mid 30's by sunrise Sunday.
Sunday will be cooler with sunshine and a light NW breeze. Look for highest temps. near 47-48° around 2 PM. We will see some thin high clouds passing by during the day. Sunday night looks mostly clear and chilly with lows near 30° by daybreak Monday.
In the long range, Monday looks sunny with temps. near 54° in the afternoon. More showers will develop Tuesday afternoon, with temps. in the upper 50's. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with lingering showers about. It will stay mild Wednesday with temps. in the upper 50's. Thursday looks partly sunny and mild, but the long range forecast is quite uncertain today with poor forecast confidence.
The average low for late November is 34°, with a high temp. of 54°.