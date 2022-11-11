Forecast updated on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain likely at times with windy conditions. Winds will gust to over 30 mph and rain may be heavy at times. Low 65°. Beaches near 64°. Wind: S 14-32 mph. Rainfall around .25 to .5 inches Friday night into early Saturday.
Saturday: Clearing early with temps. near 71° at 1 PM falling to 66° by late in the afternoon. It will turn sharply colder after dark with clouds returning. Winds: W/NW 7-14 mph.
Saturday Night: Cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 44-45°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, windy, and much cooler. High 50-52°. Winds: NW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be cloudy tonight and it will be windy with passing showers. Winds may gust to over 35 mph near open water. Rainfall will generally be under .5 inches. Look for lows near 65° by sunrise. This is above our average high of 60°! Winds will be from the SW at 14-30+ mph.
Rain will end before sunrise Saturday and skies will clear with a west wind at 9-18 mph. Temps. will reach the upper 60's to low 70's around midday then begin to fall by mid afternoon as much colder air arrives. It will turn cloudy and colder Saturday night, with lows near 41 by sunrise Sunday, as a very chilly Canadian air mass arrives over the region.
Sunday will be mainly clear, but it will be very breezy and much cooler behind a sharp cold front. Temps. will only reach 50° in the afternoon with wind gusts to 25 mph as cold Canadian air moves over the region. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise Monday.
In the long range, Monday and Tuesday look chilly as well with high temps. near 50° Monday and near 54° Tuesday. Rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday, with clouds clearing Wednesday night.
Look for sunshine and cool weather Thursday and Friday with afternoon temps. in the low 50's! Much cooler than average temps. will continue for all of next week.
The average high for today is 60° with an average low of 39°.