DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Becoming windy after midnight; winds from the east could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Some wet snow could mix in Tuesday morning. Becoming windy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 45 mph or more at times. Hhighs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. More clouds and a few showers are possible Thureday night. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent, mainly overnight into Friday morning.
Friday: Partly cloudy. A chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
A deepening low pressure system over the Tennessee Valley is deepening, and will be the next weather-maker for Delmarva tonight.
Be ready for periods of rain overnight which could be heavy at times. Convective indices are not great, but there could be a brief rumble of thunder overnight. However no strong thunderstorms are expected.
With winds from the east turning gusty after midnight, coastal flooding could be a problem on the Atlantic coast, especially during times of high tide.
Latest guidance is taking the storm on a more southerly track, which has increased the chances for wintry weather north of I-95. While on Delmarva, we're expecting mainly rain to continue into early Tuesday afternoon, some wet snow could mix in with the rain Tuesday morning. The greatest chances for any wintry weather will be on the Midshore and in Delaware, where some accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces, will be possible. Conditions will turn windy, with a northwest wind that could gust to 45 mph or more at times.
In the wake of the storm on Wednesday, the sun will come back out, and windy conditions will continue.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a few clipper systems could bring increased clouds and some showers chances Thursday through Saturday, though at this point the chances are low.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 19 - February 25.