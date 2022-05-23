Forecast updated on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Showers likely late. Rain amounts generally under .25 inches. Low 57°. Wind: NE 6-13 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers likely. Cool and breezy, but windy near the beaches. High 64°. Beaches 59°. Wind: NE 11-21 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and cool. Spotty showers about. Low 56°. Wind: E 8-16 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Cool with showers about. High 67°. Beaches 60°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
A cloudy night is ahead as a low pressure system moves along a cool front stalled to our south. We will see some light rain late but rain amounts will be generally under .2 inches in most spots. Look for light east winds and lows will dip back to the mid to upper 50's.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with showers at times. Rain is more likely over southern Delmarva with up to a quarter of an inch in most spots with less over the northern half of Delmarva. A few spots may see over .5 inches from Monday night through Tuesday evening. Temps. will be well below average for late May, with most areas seeing temps. in the mid 60's all day while the beaches will be closer to 60 degrees!
Wednesday looks cool and breezy as well with some light passing showers at any time. Temps. will reach 67 inland and stay near 61 on the beaches Wednesday. Winds will be easterly, and gust to around 20 mph, especially near the beaches. Look for lows near 60 Wednesday night and a passing shower or a thundershower is very possible.
In the long-range, Thursday looks warmer and more humid as a southeast wind flow brings back a warm and humid air mass from the south. There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms along a warm front and it will stay breezy. A cool front will pass Friday with scattered showers and temps. will reach 80-81 both Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks mainly dry behind a week cool front with temps. near 79-80 degrees and lows in the low 60's. Warmer and more balmy weather will arrive by next Monday on Memorial Day.
The average high for today is 76 degrees with an average low of 55 degrees.