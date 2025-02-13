Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: On and off rain early, heavy at times. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and windy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-45. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 24-34. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
We are going to see some rain showers lingering across Delmarva to start the day as this cold front approaches from the west. The rain will end by the mid to late morning before the front clears us into the afternoon hours. Out ahead of the front, the wind will continue to pick up with some gusts to 25-30+ mph possible into the afternoon hours. This warming wind will push our temperatures up into the 40s and 50s for highs this afternoon. Once the front clears, the wind flips more out of the northwest and the wind will still be around as much colder air starts to arrive as we head into this evening and tonight. We will wake up on Friday morning in the 20s and 30s.
Friday will be a break from the precipitation as we will see a good amount of sunshine, but a cooler day with temperatures in the 40s for highs. Warmer weather returns for the weekend as we forecast temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday but with more rain chances. Timing of the rain looks to be Saturday evening and Saturday night through the majority of Sunday. Much colder air comes in behind this storm to knock temperatures back into the 30s for highs early next week. Also watching the possibility of another winter storm for next week in the Wednesday / Thursday time frame. Something we are just putting on your radar at the moment.