Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with showers after Midnight. Low 49-51°. Wind: SE 2-7 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy with rain early then lingering showers around PM. High 60°. Beaches 52. Wind: NE 4-11 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers ending with some clearing late. Low 47°. Wind: NW 2-9 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 72°. Beaches 58. Wind: SW 3-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will lower tonight as an upper level low pressure system approaches the region from the SW. We will see some showers after Midnight as this storm system gets closer. Look for cloudy skies with rain showers on Thursday. Most of the rain will be in the morning but we will likely see a good soaking of .40 to .75 inches. Winds will be from the East and while inland temps. will reach 60 degrees in the afternoon, the beaches will stay in the low 50's at best all day.
Skies will clear Friday with temperatures soaring to around 72 degrees in the afternoon. This is 15 degrees above the average for mid-March. Winds will turn back to the southwest in the afternoon, ahead of another weak upper level low approaching from the west. This system may bring some spotty showers late Friday night.
In the long-range, the weekend looks mild, but we will see some clouds and spotty showers Saturday. Temps. will be near 74 degrees Saturday afternoon but a weak cool front will cool the afternoon high temps. on Sunday back to near 62 degrees. Monday looks sunny with afternoon temps. back to the low to mid 60's and it will be even milder by Tuesday with highs in the mid 60's. Clouds and showers are possible by Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 60's PM.
The average high for today is 55 degrees with an average low of 35 degrees.