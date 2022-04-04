Forecast updated on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 43°. Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers likely. High 65° (Beaches will stay near 53°. Wind: SE 6-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with rain likely at times. Mild and humid. Low 54°. Wind: S 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers likely early and spotty showers PM. Total rainfall from Tuesday-Wednesday will exceed 0.5 inches. High 66°. Wind: NW 8-16 mph. Beaches will stay near 55-60°.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be cool with a south wind developing ahead of a low pressure system and clouds will increase. Look for lows in the low 40's across the area. Tuesday looks gray with showers at times and a SE breeze. Afternoon temps. should reach the mid 60's as milder air arrives with higher humidity. Rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low pressure system moves across Delmarva.
Wednesday will be cloudy with morning showers. Scattered showers will linger into the day/evening. It will be mild and humid with lows near 55 and afternoon temps. will reach the mid 60's. Rainfall amounts from early Tuesday through Wednesday night may exceed 0.5 inches. Forecast confidence is only fair today and rainfall may be higher in some areas. Winds will turn to the NW Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves east of the area into the Atlantic.
In the long-range, showers will return later Wednesday into Thursday, as a slow moving cool front pushes through the area. Winds will turn to the south ahead of the front Thursday then turn to the NW Thursday night. Look for temps. to reach the upper 60's Thursday afternoon, with showers lingering into the evening. Clouds will linger Friday with some clearing and temps. will be in the mid 60's. The weekend looks mostly sunny with afternoon high temps. in the upper 50's and lows near 40.
The average high for today is 62 degrees with an average low of 41 degrees.