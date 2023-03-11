*Daylight Saving Time Begins at 2 a.m. Sunday Morning*
DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Cloudy and windy. A brief, light shower is possible. Winds from the NW at 15-20 mph could gust to 35 mph or more at times. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: Partly to mostly clear. Chilly, with lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy early, then rain in the late afternoon and evening. Not as windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Rain likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and windy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 50°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
It's a big weekend on Delmarva, with Ocean City and Dover holding their St. Patrick's Day Parades!
The luck of the Irish won't quite be with Delmarva today, but we'll have enough luck that the parades should go on as scheduled.
Expect mainly cloudy skies with a low chance of a brief, light shower, especially along the Atlantic shore. The bigger story will be gusty northwest winds that will gust to 35 mph or more at times!
Weak high pressure will briefly settle over Delmarva Saturday night, bringing a mostly clear overnight and lighter winds. As temperatures fall to just below freezing, some frost is likely around sunrise.
High pressure won't stick around for long though as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon before rain develops in the late afternoon, and overspreads Delmarva Sunday night.
Rain will likely continue through at least Monday morning before ending Monday afternoon. Delmarva could see ½" to ¾" of rain from this system.
Then the middle of the coming week will be dry as high pressure pushes in from the west, but it'll be windy and chilly, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the mid 40s, and only about 50°F on Wednesday.
Winds will calm down and temperatures will turn mild on Thursday and Friday before another storm system will threaten the region next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for March 18-24.