Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will stay unusually hot over the entire region again tomorrow due to a strong high pressure system at the surface and high into the atmosphere over the eastern half of North America. Salisbury broke a record high this afternoon passing the old record of 96 in 1983.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mainly clear, and muggy. Low 71-75° Wind: SW 1-8 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, and hot. Quite humid with heat index values over 100 in the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms after 4 PM. High 93-96°. Wind: S 7-14 mph. Beaches near 90° falling to 83° later PM.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers and thunderstorms about. Clearing and muggy late. Low 71-73° Wind: S 3-9 mph.
Friday: Partly Sunny, and not quite as hot. Quite humid with PM showers around late in the day and into the evening. High 89-1°. Wind: S 5-12 mph. Beaches near 88° falling to 82° later PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight, and it will be very warm and humid for September. Winds will be light from the south, with lows near 71-73 degrees by sunrise. Coastal temps. will be near 75°.
Thursday will be sunny and still hot. Look for afternoon temps. near 93-96 degrees, with a SOUTH TO southwest wind at 7-14 mph. Afternoon heat index values will again be over 100! The beaches will be nearly as warm before an afternoon sea breeze drops temps. to around 83 degrees right on the water. Spotty showers and some isolated thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon as the upper level high pressure system breaks down and we should see some cooling rain.
Friday will be partly sunny and not as hot. Look for afternoon temps. near 89-91 degrees, with a south wind at 6-12 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 82°. A few scattered showers will develop in the area Friday afternoon and night. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible as the string high pressure ridge over the region finally breaks down.
In the long range: Look for more scattered showers around Saturday and Saturday evening. Clouds and some passing showers will linger into Sunday, with temps back down to the low/mid 80's. Look for partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with temps. in the lower 80s. The average low for early September is 63°, with a high temp. of 83°.