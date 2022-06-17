Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Hot, with high temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday night: Chance of showers & thunder early, then mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Breezy. Winds from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and continued pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
The headline weather story for our Friday will be hot temperatures that could challenge record highs on Delmarva, thanks to a westerly downslope wind that will drive temperatures well into the 90s, even on the Atlantic beaches. A weak cold front will approach from the north, and this will be responsible for a chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Widespread storms are not expected, but any storms could feature some damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and some hail.
After the aforementioned cold front clears the region, high pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic from the west and this will bring us a delightful weekend!
On Saturday, skies will be sunny, and really the only drawback to the day will be breezy conditions...winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph could gust to 30 mph at times. Afternoon highs will be pleasantly cool, though, in the mid to upper 70s.
More nice weather continues on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
The high pressure ridge will remain our dominant weather feature through the early half of next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with afternoon temperatures gradually warming from the low 80s on Monday to the upper 80s by Wednesday.
Then another cold front will threaten the region late in the week. There will be a chance of some showers and thunder next Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.