DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly clear and humid. Areas of dew and some fog possible around sunrise. Lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs near 80°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a low chance for a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a low chance for a stray shower in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 70°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 43°F.
It's the penultimate day of October, and it is going to feel more like summer than mid-fall as we wrap up the month.
With high pressure to our south slowly sliding to the east, gusty southwest winds will pump warm and humid air into the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delmarva.
There is a chance for some isolated areas of fog Thursday morning, with lots of dew.
Halloween is shaping up to be one of the warmest we've seen on Delmarva, as much of the peninsula will see high temperatures climbing to about 80°F, which would make it one of the five warmest Halloweens for most of Delmarva. Some locations, such as Georgetown, could tie or break a record high.
A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva on Friday, but so far guidance is not putting out much, if any, rain.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting that the beginning of November will continue to be warm and unseasonably dry.
Burn bans remain in effect for much of Delmarva. Outdoor burning is discouraged on the entire peninsula until we can get some more rain. Be extra careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame, and dispose of cigarettes properly.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation abpve normal between November 6 and November 12.
In the Tropics:
A tropical low could develop in the central Caribbean in the next seven days. The chance of development is medium, 40 percent. There is no direct threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.