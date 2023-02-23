Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and record-breaking warmth possible. Windy. Highs: 75-81. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 53-60. Winds: SW-W 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 54-62 early in the day, temperatures slowly start to fall. Winds: W-NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 27-35. Winds: N-NE 5-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix starting as a little light snow that transitions to rain. Highs: 36-42. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
This may be the craziest forecast I have ever written in my life just from the extreme swings in temperatures we will be doing along this stationary boundary that will be part overhead for much of this week. Thursday will bring ample sunshine and a strong breeze from the west and southwest and will push all this warm air into our region. In all honesty, we could see a run for the all-time record high temperature as highs are forecasted to reach the 70s and even a few of us could reach 80 degrees. In Salisbury, we have only reached 80 degrees once in the month of February and our daily record will likely be broken sitting at 74. By Thursday evening, a cold front will swing across Delmarva and things will start to cool down on Friday as the wind picks up and turns out of the northwest.
The weekend forecast right now looks very interesting with a little system developing on the backside of a cold shot of air into the region on Saturday. At the moment, this looks like a storm where we will see it begin as a little light snow with the cold air being trapped at the low levels of the atmosphere on a north to northeast wind. This could even lead to a light accumulation of snow on the grassy surfaces and the flowers / plants / trees that have started to show signs of spring. It will transition over to some light rain showers by the afternoon and evening before it wraps up later on Saturday.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. Another chance for some scattered showers arrives on a weak clipper system Monday afternoon and Monday night.